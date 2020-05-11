WhatsApp Web to get Messenger Rooms shortcut per Facebook’s plan to tackle Zoom

This is one among a slew of activities undertaken by Facebook to aid users in connecting with others over video calls.

Messenger Rooms shortcut on WhatsApp Web! With video conferencing platforms becoming more and more popular and Zoom leading the charge, the competition is increasing. Tech giants Microsoft, Google as well as Facebook have been trying to counter the massive increase in the user base of Zoom and the giants are now working on bettering their products to give the former a tough fight. In line with this competition, social media giant Facebook had recently launched Messenger Rooms, a video conferencing platform which allows for private conferences of up to 50 participants.

At the launch, Facebook had said that the video conferencing solution would be integrated with Facebook’s other products, including Instagram and WhatsApp. Now, according to WABetaInfo, a Messenger Rooms shortcut has been added to WhatsApp Web version 2.2019.6. Currently, WhatsApp Web does not support video calling even as the video calling feature has been present on the mobile app for a long time now. Any user wishing to make video calls using WhatsApp Web needs third-party tools, which may not be entirely safe.

If the Messenger Rooms shortcut is added to the platform, this problem of WhatsApp Web users would also be solved, giving them an authentic and safe platform for video calling. The feature would also give the users an added advantage of being able to video call on a bigger screen.

According to WABetaInfo, the shortcut to Messenger Rooms would be available in the options under the attach menu and once selected, it would show an introduction of the Messenger Rooms feature. It reportedly tells the user that they create a video conferencing room in Messenger and send the link to anyone, even if they are not WhatsApp or Messenger users. This means that if given the link, anyone can join the Messenger video conference, without the need to have a dedicated Facebook or WhatsApp account.

This is one among a slew of activities undertaken by Facebook to aid users in connecting with others over video calls. A recent development in that front was the doubling of the participant limit of WhatsApp video calls to eight people.