WhatsApp Web to add voice, video call support soon, all you need to know

WhatsApp is working on bringing support that will allow users to make video and voice calls on the web. These features are limited to mobile devices only and WhatsApp will soon get out for Web users. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is still in-development. Currently the feature is in beta stage and the WhatsApp feature tracker was able to get the feature working in web/desktop client version 2.2043.7.

How will it work?

As per the report, whenever the user receives a call while working via Web, a popup window will appear. That will allow users to either accept or decline the call. If the call is received, a new window will appear while on call. The new one is smaller and only has controls that will allow it to mute the mic or hang up.

The report said group video and voice calls are also being tested for the web version of the WhatsApp. It is to note that the feature will provide more convenience to users. At a time when users are working on computers, managing WhatsApp call via the web becomes easier and less reliant on their mobile devices.

Earlier, WhatsApp web was announced to be integrated with Messenger Rooms, a feature that has been talked about in the past. The roll out of Messenger Rooms integration with WhatsApp is restricted to web only and the company has not conveyed as to when the integration can be expected for mobile users. Even this feature also allows users to open the web to use Messenger Rooms via WhatsApp and video call other people.

Notably, Room will not be created on the WhatsApp app itself. The option will only redirect the users to the Messenger’s link. Rooms video calling will also allow screen sharing.