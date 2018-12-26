WhatsApp Web PiP mode: How to watch YouTube, Instagram videos without leaving the chats

WhatsApp Web has received a new feature

WhatsApp has rolled out one of its interesting mobile app features for the desktop client, WhatsApp Web. WhatsApp Web is now receiving the Picture-in-Picture, otherwise known as PiP, mode that lets the users watch videos from supported platforms as a new window within the app. The PiP mode was first introduced for WhatsApp mobile app for iOS in January this year, followed by a launch on Android in October.

The WhatsApp Web will receive the PiP mode as soon as it’s updated to the version 0.3.1846. The users do not need to update it manually as WhatsApp Web gets automatically updated on launch. However, in case the feature doesn’t show up, the users are advised to clear the cache memory on the browser. The WhatsApp Web client apps on Windows 10 and macOS also need to be updated to the latest version via respective app stores.

The Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode will allow the users to effortlessly click on a video shared inside chats from the supported platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Tumblr. WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp watchdog, reports that the company is mulling to introduce PiP mode for the videos shared within the platform. Clicking the video preview will open a separate window to play the video letting you to continue chatting with the contacts without any hindrance. Once the video ends, the windows automatically closes. The video has control buttons such as full-screen view, play/pause, and more.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp Web PiP mode will be rolled out in phases and available to everyone within days. At the time of writing, we could not use the PiP mode on the WhatsApp Web version 0.3.1846. The version of WhatsApp Web can be checked by clicking on the three dots on the left column, followed by a click on Settings, and then finally the ‘Help’ section to check the version.