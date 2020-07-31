WhatsApp Web now lets you video call with up to 50 people thanks to Messenger Rooms integration; how to use

Messenger Rooms are available on 2.2031.4 version of the application.

WhatsApp has yet again come up with a new feature for its web users. WhatsApp web now has been integrated with Messenger Rooms, a feature that has been talked about in the past. The roll out of Messenger Rooms integration with WhatsApp is restricted to web only and the company has not conveyed as to when the integration can be expected for mobile users. Users can open the web to use Messenger Rooms via WhatsApp and video call other people. Apart from this, web users will now be able to share screens as well.

It is to note that if the feature is not visible to users while opening the web version, the company has recommended checking if the application is running on the latest version. Messenger Rooms are available on 2.2031.4 version of the application.

How to use the Messenger Rooms

One of the two ways to open Rooms is to open WhatsApp Web and click on the top left section of the screen. There will be an option to create the room. Upon selecting the option, two more options will appear asking to either “Continue in Messenger” or “Cancel”. After clicking on “Continue in Messenger,” the user will be directed to the default browser and will be asked to log into a Facebook account. Users will be able to create a room then and ask others to join.

Another way of opening Rooms is going to one individual chat screen and selecting the attachment option. After clicking the attachment, an option of “Room” will appear. After clicking on this, Messenger Rooms can be accessed.

To be sure, Room will not be created on the WhatsApp app itself. The option will only redirect the users to the Messenger’s link. Rooms video calling will also allow screen sharing.