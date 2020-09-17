WhatsApp Web may soon get fingerprint authentication feature for extra privacy

With the feature, the application will be getting a boost in terms of privacy and security of users.

Messaging application WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will help users to secure a new WhatsApp Web session using their fingerprint. The company has been working on this feature that will enhance the overall security of chats. This will prevent others from creating new web sessions without the knowledge of users. According to a report by WABetInfo, the new feature is under development in the latest beta.

The report said that the latest WhatsApp 2.20.200.10 beta for Android was looked at for finding the new development. The company is said to be working on the ability that will allow users to confirm that a new WhatsApp Web session has been created and the confirmation will require their fingerprint. With the feature, the application will be getting a boost in terms of privacy and security of users. Simply put, no one else will be able to create a new session secretly if the phone is used by someone else temporarily. It added that WhatsApp is also working to implement the feature which will be upcoming updates. For now, the feature is not present in the latest update.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is reportedly bringing a fix for a bug that caused the removal of recently used emojis after the app is updated. The feature has been spotted in WhatsApp 2.20.200.10 beta for Android update. For android, the bug has been fixed according to the report.

WhatsApp has been working on many features. It has also introduced a new sticker pack called Usagyuuun in the default sticker list recently. It is to note that Quan Inc has created the new animated sticker pack which is also for all new beta users on Android now. The animation is of a white cartoon character that shows various emotions of joy, anxiety, sadness, and love among others. The description for this animated pack goes as “A little bit peppy, a little bit bizarre.”