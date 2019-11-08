WhatsApp Web: How to apply dark theme to your chats on PC

WhatsApp Web can be changed to look dark with this tool

WhatsApp dark mode may perhaps take some more time to begin rolling out for its users. But its anticipation has caused a plethora of workarounds to crop up, allowing impatient users to try out what dark mode on WhatsApp will look like. While some of these apps and extensions work, they are still not official. Now, there is another similar tool that is going popular for its ability to change to the theme of not the WhatsApp app but WhatsApp Web. That’s right, the Web version of WhatsApp can be tweaked using a new browser extension called Stylus to feature the dark mode.

Stylus is an extension developed by ‘stylus.openstyles’ and can be installed on Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox browsers. It’s a small process to turn your plain WhatsApp Web screen dark. But before you get keen to do that, you need to remember that an extension is a third-party tool that unofficially modifies the theme of WhatsApp Web, doing which it read and changes data on the websites you’ve used Stylus on. The listing of the extension on Chrome Web Store mentions that it “requests a global permission” to apply modifications to a web page. “In the future we might be able to implement a more granular approach but it’s not exactly trivial,” notes the developer.

Now that you have made peace with the fact that your data will be shared with a third party at the expense of getting the dark mode, let’s begin with the process:

Open Google Chrome (of Firefox).

Head to Chrome Web Store by either visiting browser settings, followed by a click on ‘Extension’ from the left-side menu, or by entering the URL – chrome.google.com/webstore. Firefox users need to visit the extension page from the browser settings.

In the search bar, type ‘Stylus’ and hit enter.

Most likely, the first result is the one we are talking about. But, just to be sure, check the developer of the extension if it’s the aforementioned one.

Install the extension on your browser. After it is installed, click on its icon on the top-right corner of the browser to activate it.

Now, you need to open WhatsApp Web in the browser. If it’s not already logged-in, you need to scan the QR code from your phone that is registered with WhatsApp.

After the webpage opens, you need to click on the Stylus icon and then a click on the ‘Find styles’ option.

A new tab will open that shows multiple themes designed and suited for the webpage you are searching the theme for – WhatsApp Web in this case.

There, you will find dark themes, namely ‘Dark WhatsApp Theme by Mew’, ‘Clean Dark WhatsApp Theme – Hopp’, ‘Dark Web Whatsapp Theme’, and more.

Based on what you want WhatsApp Web to look like (in terms of the shade of black colour), choose the style and install it by clicking on it and then the ‘Install’ button.

WhatsApp Web will instantly turn dark, or some other shade of black that you chose.

That’s it. You can enjoy the dark mode on WhatsApp Web until the official one starts rolling out.

WhatsApp was recently spotted working on minute details to make the dark mode look appealing, which could be the reason for the delay. A lot of screenshots have leaked previously, courtesy WABetaInfo, that gives us the glimpse of the dark mode on WhatsApp. Dark mode is essentially a theme with inverted colours, wherein white space turns black with the corresponding text colour to offer proper legibility. Both iOS 13 and Android 10 comes with native dark mode for a range of devices, while some OEMs have built their own versions of dark mode.