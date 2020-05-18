WhatsApp Web: Here’s how to enable dark mode right now

There is a trick that can activate the dark mode for WhatsApp Web.

If you are a fan of dark mode when it comes to your application, now WhatsApp web can be switched to the dark mode. The company has already introduced a dark mode for its mobile application and is now working on introducing the same for the web. The question is, if the company is still developing it, how can people enable the feature right now for the web. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the dark theme can still be enabled on the web interface. There is a trick that can activate the dark mode for WhatsApp Web, the report highlighted.

How to activate dark mode on WhatsApp web

First, users have to open WhatsApp Web from the official page web.whatsapp.com.

Then the users are required to log into the web interface like they usually do. If you have never used WhatsApp web, for logging in, one has to open WhatsApp in the phone and tap on the three dots present on the top right corner of the application. Then the user needs to select the option WhatsApp Web and then scan the QR code present on the computer.

After logging in, the user needs to right click on the blank area that is present outside the chat that will give an option to inspect.

Once this is done, a console and code of the page will be displayed by the browser. In there, the user has to find– string— body class=“web”.

According to the report, the user needs to replace “web” with “web dark” which will change the appearance of WhatsApp web to dark mode.

While this trick can change the display, it is to note that if the user closes the page or refreshes it, the dark mode will disappear and WhatsApp web will come to the normal mode. Apart from this, there are also some plugins for the Chrome browser that can enable dark mode feature.