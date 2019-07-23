WhatsApp vs Telegram: Which chat app is better?

It is clear to see that both Telegram and WhasApp have diverging stance on users’ privacy and data.

During the past year, Facebook and WhatsApp led by Mark Zuckerberg dealt with harsh criticism around the world over the infamous Cambridge Analytica data breach and the inability to curb fake news on its platforms.

Telegram, on the other hand, dealt with legal issues from the Russians for refusing private encryption keys of its users. It is clear to see that both Telegram and WhasApp have diverging stance on users’ privacy and data.

So, if it is the privacy concerns that bother you or you want to avoid mainstream, then Telegram seems to be a good choice. However, it must be said that WhatsApp does not lag behind either. Both WhatsApp and Telegram have quite a lot similar features such as picture-in-picture viewing, support for stickers, apart from the basic messaging features, but are, at the same time, both have different features as well.

So, the differences will be highlighted so that users have more clarity and choose what would fit them better as their messaging service.

Background

In 2009, the former employees of Yahoo!, Brian Acton and Jan Koum came together to incorporate WhatsApp. It is quite ironic to note that both Koum and Acton rejected by Facebook which later acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014.

A few years later, Telegram came into being in 2013 by brothers Nikolai and Pavel Durov, who had earlier founded the popular Russian social network VK. They had to leave the company after it was acquired by Mail.ru Group.

How is Telegram a better bet than WhatsApp

Secret chat

This end-to-end encryption chat feature allows users to set a timer on messages to self-destruct after a specified time. Users also get notifications for screenshots taken and the secret chat can’t be forwarded.

Bots

Unique to Telegram, Bots are a program based on AI and machine learning which can perform various tasks. For instance, an image bot can get images from a name. There are many types of bots with Image bot, gif bot and sticker bot as few of the most popular ones.

Cloud storage

Telegram’s cloud storage allows images, text messages, media files and documents to be saved on their cloud wherein users can also log out and log in so backup and restore is not a cause of worry for the users.

Username feature

Ensuring the privacy of user’s contact number, with public username, users are allowed to chat with others on telegram even they don’t have the contact number of the others.

Super Groups and Channels

While groups is to WhatsApp, a channel is to Telegram, however, channels can have an unlimited number of members. The creator of the channel operates as an admin who can take decisions on which users can post and other members can view the posts on channels.

Multi-platform support

Unlike WhatsApp which needs the mobile app to run, Telegram has independent apps for all platforms in the offering.

Media compression

Telegram’s media compression also lets users to choose if they want to compress the image and video or simply send the uncompressed version.

Voice calls

Now, the latest version of telegram comes with voice calls.

File sharing of up to 1.5GB

Telegram users can send any type of file via Telegram up to 1.5GB. WhatsApp, on the other hand, restricts video, images and document type files.

Multiple sessions

Telegram can log in to their account on multiple devices at the same time and receive messages on every device. The feature also allows users to remember their sessions and on even browser as well.

How is WhatsApp better than Telegram?

User base

In 2018, WhatsApp said it had 1.5 billion active users whereas in the same year Telegram reportedly had 200 million monthly active users which is quite less than the number of users that are served by WhatsApp. This more or less means that your friend is more likely to have WhatsApp rather than Telegram.

End to end encryption everywhere

Whatsapp introduced end to end encryption for all chats whereas Telegram uses it just for its secret chat.

Voice & video calls

Whatsapp supports voice as well as video calls.

Delivery and read notification

Whatsapp lets the sender know about the delivery and message read status by the other user.

WhatsApp or Telegram?

So, to summarise, WhatsApp has group video calls, greater user base, End-to-end encryption everywhere, however it lags behind with features such as limited file sharing and cloud storage

Telegram, on the other hand, various bots, file sharing, platform compatibility and privacy, however, it lags behind no video calls support and smaller user base. WhatsApp or Telegram? You can now take your pick!