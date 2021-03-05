  • MORE MARKET STATS

WhatsApp voice, video calls now available on desktop: how to use, other details

March 5, 2021 3:08 PM

WhatsApp has not initiated a group call feature on WhatsApp for desktop so only one-to-one voice or video calls can be made.

The calls will be end-to-end encrypted to other WhatsApp users on both mobile devices and computers.

WhatsApp has rolled out its long-awaited feature of desktop calling for Mac and PC. This means that users can now simply take or attend calls on WhatsApp via their desktops. These calls will be end-to-end encrypted to other WhatsApp users on both mobile devices and computers. While the idea is not new to the Facebook-owned company, the feature has been in development for many months for desktop users.

Requirements for WhatsApp calls on desktop

  • The first thing users need to do is set up the WhatsApp desktop app on their computers- Mac or PC. This can only be done when a person is already a WhatsApp user on mobile.
  • Then people need to have is an active internet connection on computer as well as phone
  • The app will use computer’s microphone or webcam depending whether users want to make a video or a voice call 
  • Apart from this, users will have to make sure that they have an audio output device as well as a microphone connected to Mac/ PC for WhatsApp calls.

Here is how you can make WhatsApp calls on desktop

  • Users can open an individual chat whom they like to call.
  • A voice call icon as well as a video call icon will appear there.
  • Then they can click on the icons to make a call, a process quite similar to how it is done on mobile devices. 

It is to note that WhatsApp has not initiated a group call feature on WhatsApp for desktop so only one-to-one voice or video calls can be made.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on disappearing media features, which parent company Facebook has already rolled out for Instagram. Developments in this field has been spotted by WABetaInfo and the company is likely to roll it out in the near future. Last year in November, the company introduced disappearing messages for Android, iOS and Linux-based KaiOS devices.

