WhatsApp voice note redesign now rolling out for some users: Everything to know

Users, however, cannot use waveforms designs on a voice note if it has been recorded using an old version of WhatsApp.

New waveforms for voice note are now available for WhatsApp desktop users as well. WhatsApp has started rolling out a new voice notes layout and several users now can see voice waveforms in chat bubbles. Several users can now see voice waveforms for voice notes if the feature is enabled for their WhatsApp account.

According to a new WABetainfo report, the voice waveforms may not show up when receiving a voice note from someone that does not have the feature enabled.

WhatsApp has been working on the visual upgrade for voice feature for quite some time now. Users, however, cannot use waveforms designs on a voice note if it has been recorded using an old version of WhatsApp. The visual upgrade of waveforms is available to selected Desktops/WhatsApp on web users now but will be soon rolled out to all users gradually with upcoming updates.

The Meta-backed company first enabled the new voice notes layout in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.13.17 version, but it was immediately disabled after a new update.

WhatsApp is also working on a feature to let users keep certain disappearing messages in the chat for a longer duration. References to the upcoming feature were found in the latest beta update of WhatsApp on Android.

The report says, if users have activated the disappearing message feature, they can still choose to keep certain messages from disappearing in the chat even after the time limit for the message has expired.