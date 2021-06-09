WhatsApp voice calls come to Jio Phone, other KaiOS-based smart feature phones: How to use, other details

Users will also be able to pick WhatsApp calls like they simply attend normal calls.

WhatsApp has now rolled out voice call feature for all Jio Phone and other KaiOS-based smart feature phones. The Facebook-owned company said that with the introduction of this voice calling feature, millions of more users will be able to call via WhatsApp globally. It is to note that WhatsApp was launched for Jio Phones in 2018 and other KaiOS based phones and Nokia 8110 4G in 2019. According to the company, the feature will work on the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology. In order to use this, users need to have an active Wi-Fi or mobile data connectivity.

WhatsApp voice calls on Jio Phone: How to use

In order to use the voice calling feature of WhatsApp, users will first need to download WhatsApp version 2.2110.41 on their devices. The voice calling feature is available on the updated version only. Once the app is updated, users can go to the Options and go for the Voice call of any chat thread available. Users will also be able to pick WhatsApp calls like they simply attend normal calls. What’s important is that the phone has a stable internet connection.

According to a statement released by WhatsApp, the voice calling feature for KaiOS-enabled devices will help connect the world privately via the service which is “simple, reliable and accessible to everyone” regardless of the mobile device used by them.

To be sure, ever since WhatsApp has been rolled out for devices other than Android or iOS, it comes pre-downloaded for all the devices. With the launch, WhatsApp has also become the top KaiOS non-system app having millions of active users worldwide.

Sebastien Codeville, CEO of KaiOS Technologies said, “Together with WhatsApp, we are taking another significant step towards the goal to make essential, useful services accessible for everyone, including underserved communities, seniors looking for simple devices and those using KaiOS devices as a companion phone.”