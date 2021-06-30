WhatsApp ‘view once’ feature now rolling, lets you send disappearing photos and videos

Beta users will be able to view video or images that can be seen only once.

WhatsApp is introducing the View Once feature for its beta version for Android. As announced before, the platform is rolling out the feature for media shared across chats. The feature is similar to how the expiring media feature of Instagram works. Once a photo or video is sent and when the receiver opens it and leaves the chat, the media will disappear. WhatsApp has currently developed this feature for Android users.

The development has been spotted by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo which said that the company is bringing the view once media feature for WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.14.3 version. Beta users will be able to view video or images that can be seen only once. iOS users are expected to get the feature soon. The feature works for GIFs as well. Users will just have to select images/ videos from their gallery. For those, who cannot see the view once featured, might not have received the feature yet.

To be sure, if the user’s device has got the new feature, they will be able to see a small view once button next to where the message is previewed. Multiple views may not be allowed and the user who has sent the message will be able to check the status of the message whether it has been delivered, seen or opened.

It is to note that the recipient might be able to take a screenshot of the media and there is no provision to detect the screenshot yet. Also, the feature can also work in groups as well and is not limited to personal chats. Everyone in the group will be able to view the media sent only one time, before it expires. Also, blocked contacts if present in a group chat will also be able to view the media one time.