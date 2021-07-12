WhatsApp ‘view once’ disappearing photos and videos feature inching closer to launch for iPhone users

WhatsApp rolling out disappearing photos and videos feature to iOS beta users

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is testing a few additional features for iPhone users like in-app notifications, “view once” photos and videos. If a report by WABetaInfo is to be believed, WhatsApp will roll out the ‘view once’ feature for iOS beta users with version 2.21.140.9 after making it available for Android beta testers.

Using the feature, users will be able to use the Snapchat-like features to send photos, videos and destroy themselves after being seen. However, like Snapchat, WhatsApp users will not know if one is taking a screenshot of something, said a 9to5Mac report. According to WABetaInfo, knowing if a screenshot has been taken or not will be not provided as there is no full-proof way to know about the same.

Beta users can try that new feature after updating the app from TestFlight. After a user sends an image to a user it will disappear in the recipient’s phone after viewing it once. The sender will get a notification that the receiver has viewed the photo or video as the bubble message will report “Opened”.

Another notable feature to be rolled out for beta users is. New redesigned in-app notification feature. Users will be able to see new images, GIF’s stickers, product updates WhatsApp makes in the notification banner. Users can also expand the in-app notification to show the chat preview. Users will be able to scroll up and down the view to see older and newer messages received.