WhatsApp’s new feature will let you finally say goodbye to pesky family group chats

By: | Published: April 12, 2019 3:54 PM

WhatsApp update for Android will introduce the Ignore Archived Chats feature that is the renamed version of Vacation Mode

WhatsApp has finally begun testing the ‘Vacation Mode’ feature that was anticipated a few months back. The feature has apparently been renamed to ‘Ignore Archived Chats’ where the chats that you have archived will stay even with incoming messages. This essentially mutes the group and hides it from the chat list, which is simply what vacation mode was supposed to do. This means a respite from all those family group chats that annoy the most of you, no matter what time of the day it is.

As per the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, the Ignore Archived Chats setting is available in the Notification Settings with the toggle set to off by default. It is available in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.101 but not visible to the users yet. The archived chats have also been moved to the three-dot menu, additionally.

WABetaInfo says that WhatsApp may still be testing the feature and making necessary improvements before it decides to roll it out. Rest assured, the Ignore Archived Chats feature will first appear in beta versions before the stable versions.

Currently, when a chat – both individual and group – is archived on WhatsApp, it reaches the bottom of the chat list but jumps to the top as soon as a message arrives. With Ignored Archived Chats, the archived chat will stay hidden from the list. The archived chats can now be found in the three-dot menu located at the top right corner. But the screenshots suggest that archived chats will show up if the chat list is scrolled down.

The Archived Chats found after the slide-down gesture will have the Ignore Archived Chats option, which will redirect to the settings page on tapping. The report further tells that the Ignore Archived Chats feature will not allow archiving muted or unmuted chats. This functionality sounds a little odd at the moment but we may get to know more about it as the feature debuts in one of the subsequent beta builds.

