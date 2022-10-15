WhatsApp users may soon be able to edit messages after sending them

Popular messaging app, WhatsApp is reportedly testing the edit feature. Similar to Twitter’s edit button, which allows users to edit tweets but has rolled out only for three countries at the moment. As the name suggests, this feature will let users edit the message but obviously within a specified time frame only.

As specified by WabetaInfo via a screenshot, when a user will edit a message, an additional tag will come up at the bottom of the message showing when was the last time the message was edited.

WhatsApp message edit feature (Photo Credits: WabetaInfo)

WhatsApp updates sharing website, WabetaInfo in its report has also mentioned that WhatsApp will allow users to edit a message within 15 minutes after it is sent as compared to Twitter which gives its users 30 minutes.

In terms of availability, users should keep in mind that the above-mentioned feature is currently in the development phase and it might take some time for it to reach the users.

It has also recently been in the news that WhatsApp users are constantly getting spam messages even after they registered on the do-not-disturb or DND list. Several users have also mentioned that WhatsApp has soon become like an SMS app.

According to a survey conducted by LocalCircles, 95 per cent of the respondent mentioned that they received spam messages and this ranged to eight or more unwanted messages.

Apart from this update, WhatsApp is also working on increasing the group limit to 1024 people. Previously, users could only add 256 people which earlier this May increased to 512.

The company is also working on a subscription plan for all the businesses out there, known as WhatsApp Premium. It is an optional plan for which users can unsubscribe at any point in time. This feature will most likely not roll out for standard accounts.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp working on increasing the chat bubble reactions from three to four: Report