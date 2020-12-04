  • MORE MARKET STATS

WhatsApp users may lose all access if they don’t accept ‘updated’ terms of service in 2021

December 4, 2020 6:53 PM

The new terms for the privacy rules and service will be introduced in 2021 and failure in accepting them will lead to loss of access after February 8.

WhatsApp UPI payment facility in India started now send receive money while messagingThe new information will also provide users more information about WhatsApp's service and how the company processes user data.

WhatsApp users will have to accept the new terms of service if they want to continue using the service. The new terms for the privacy rules and service will be introduced in 2021 and failure in accepting them will lead to loss of access after February 8. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the company is bringing new Terms and Privacy Policy Updates. The new update has stated that WhatsApp will ‘delete’ users’ accounts if they do not agree. The company has also confirmed the news that users will have to comply with terms and conditions.

The report shared screenshots that indicated the recent updates in the Terms and Privacy Policy soon to be rolled out by the Facebook-owned company. The new information will also provide users more information about WhatsApp’s service and how the company processes user data. Apart from this, information on how businesses on WhatsApp can make use of services hosted by Facebook to store and manage chats will also be given in the new policy update.

The disclaimer for new services read “After this date, you’ll need to accept the new terms to continue using WhatsApp or you can always delete your account.” The report highlighted that the mentioned date may change and the company is set to announce these policy changes in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has announced an array of new updates. The recent update announced by the company is the introduction of custom wallpapers and search options. This update will allow users to set custom wallpapers for different chats and will also update the options for wallpaper in the gallery. The existing doodle wallpaper will also be getting new colours. Apart from this, WhatsApp has also worked on its search options. With new search options, users can find relevant stickers via text or emoji.

