WhatsApp users can set up virtual avatars as profile photo now: How to use, other details

WhatsApp has recently been introducing several new features. The company is constantly working on new features which will enhance the user experience. Speaking of new features, last week it was reported that WhatsApp is working on profile avatars. It seems like the feature is finally here!



WhatsApp development tracker, WABetaInfo in its report has mentioned that the ability to set up an avatar has started rolling out to some iOS beta testers once they install the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.23.0.71 update from the TestFlight app.



The report further mentioned, soon after the roll-out the company took it back as the feature had some bugs while setting up the avatar. Now WhatsApp has once again rolled out the feature.

iOS beta users will be able to put avatars as their profile photo. (Image Credit: WABetaInfo)



Looking at the screenshot, all beta users will be able to set up an avatar by opening their WhatsApp Settings and see that the feature will automatically be there on your profile. Once the feature is set up you will be able to send stickers, you will also have the option of choosing an avatar which can be set up as a profile photo.



Keep in mind that setting up an avatar is an optional feature. If you don’t wish to use this feature, then it is completely fine.



Since this feature has been made available for iOS beta users, it is expected that it will soon be available for Android beta users as well. Android beta users should keep an eye on this update.



Apart from this feature, WhatsApp is reportedly testing the Message Yourself feature for select beta testers. Previously, one had to create a group to send messages. Now the messaging app will automatically save your number. Beta users should keep an eye out for this update as users on updating the app will automatically see Message Yourself as the chat caption.



Lastly, the popular messaging app is also working on improving the group chat experience. The company will reportedly add profile photos in group chat. By adding this feature, the user experience will improve, users will no longer have to look at the name of the person. According to WABetaInfo, this feature has already started rolling out for some iOS beta testers this week.

