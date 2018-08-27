WhatsApp users alert! Why you must manually back up your WA chats, videos, pics and other data before this date

WhatsApp. (Reuters)

Security is very essential for people and especially after the whole Cambridge Analytica scandal, data privacy has become the top priority for companies. Keeping this in mind, WhatsApp in 2016 implemented end-to-end encryption for all messaging and calling in 2016. With the introduction of end-to-end encryption, no one can access your private conversation, not even WhatsApp itself. Recently, WhatsApp CEO Chris Daniels had met the Indian government to discuss the problems of fake news. Daniels had rejected India’s demand for a solution to track the origin of messages on its platform, saying building traceability will undermine end-to-end encryption and affect privacy protection for users.

However, in a recent FAQ update on its official website, WhatsApp has recommended its billion users to back up their data before November 12, 2018. The messaging app also said that WhatsApp backups will no longer count towards the Google Drive storage.

“Starting November 12, 2018, WhatsApp backups will no longer count towards the Google Drive storage quota. Furthermore, WhatsApp backups that haven’t been updated in more than one year will be automatically removed from Google Drive storage. To avoid the loss of any backups, we recommend you manually back up your WhatsApp data before November 12, 2018,” it said on its official website.

“You can back up your chats and media to Google Drive, so if you change Android phones or get a new one, your chats and media are transferrable. We recommend connecting your phone to Wi-Fi prior to backing up your chats via Google Drive, as backup files can vary in size and consume mobile data, causing additional charges,” WhatsApp added.

Minumum Requirements to back up the data:

In order to use Google Drive backup, you need to have:

– A Google account activated on your phone.

– Google Play services installed on your phone

– Enough free space on your phone to create the backup.

Note: Google Play services are only available for Android 2.3.4 and higher.

How to create a Google Drive backup:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Tap Menu > Settings > Chats > Chat backup.

Step 3: Tap Back up to Google Drive and select a backup frequency other than Never.

Step 4: Select a Google account that you’ll back up your chat history to. If you don’t have a Google account, tap Add account when prompted and enter your login credentials. Please remember the Google account you’re using for the backup.

Step 6: Tap Back up over to choose the network you wish to use for backup. Please note that backing up over a cellular data network might result in additional data charges.

How to manually back up your chats to Google Drive:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Tap Menu > Settings > Chats > Chat backup.

Step 3: Tap ‘BACK UP’ to begin your Google Drive backup. This process might take a few minutes.

Note: Depending on the size of the chat, the first complete backup could take a while. We recommend that you connect your phone to a power source. However, subsequent backups are incremental, thus not requiring a completely new backup of all your data every time.

Important: Media and messages you back up aren’t protected by WhatsApp end-to-end encryption while in Google Drive.

Configuring your Google Drive backup settings:

To change the frequency of your Google Drive backup:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Tap Menu > Settings > Chats > Chat back up.

Step 3: Tap Back up to Google Drive.

Step 3: Set the backup frequency to your liking.

To change which account you want to back up your chat history to:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Tap Menu > Settings > Chats > Chat backup.

Step 3: Tap Account and select the account you wish to back up your chat history to.

Note: If you change your Google account, you won’t be able to access your backups that are linked to a different Google account.

To change the connection you wish to use for backup:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Tap Menu > Settings > Chats > Chat backup.

Step 3: Tap Back up over and select the network you wish to use for backup.