WhatsApp user alert! Chat app will not work on these devices in 2019

WhatsApp is set to discontinue its services on a number of devices in 2019. Yes, you read that right. If your device has been listed in this article, then it is possible that you will not be able to use WhatsApp in the upcoming year. A few years ago, WhatsApp had announced the termination of its services on several mobile phones that included devices that ran on Nokia Symbian S60, Windows Phone 8.0, BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Android 2.3.7 and older, Nokia S40, and iPhone iOS 7 and older. The company is no longer investing in the development of its services on these platforms and it plans to completely stop the same by the year 2020.

While the messaging app stopped working on the devices that run on BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Nokia Symbian S60, and Windows Phone 8.0 OS, after today, WhatsApp users, who have devices that run on Nokia S40, will have to deal with the same. The company has been dropping its service and support for various devices from time to time, and now it is time for Nokia S40 phone users to face the same.

Nokia S40, or Series 40, was one of the most popular smart feature phone OS a few years back. It was put to an end after Bill Gates headed Microsoft took over the company. The Nokia Series 40 phones included devices like – Nokia 206, Nokia 208, Nokia Asha 201, Nokia Asha 205, Nokia Asha 210, Nokia Asha 230, Nokia 301, Nokia 515, Nokia Asha 502, Nokia Asha 503, Nokia Asha 500 and Nokia Asha 501.

According to Information available on the WhatsApp webpage, the phones that run on the following operating systems will no longer be able to create new accounts. However, ‘you’ll be able to continue using WhatsApp,’ if you have an old account. The company further talked about the reason behind why this service will no longer be available on the following and said, “we’ll no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time.”

Nokia S40 until December 31, 2018

Android versions 2.3.7 and older until February 1, 2020

iOS 7 and older until February 1, 2020

