WhatsApp updates: Image Blur tool, forward media captions, group profile photo and more coming soon

WhatsApp is working on several major updates that are expected to hit the app soon. The Meta-owned company is said to bring features that will not just improve the overall app experience but also give a push to the existing capabilities of the app.

WhatsApp is said to be working on group profile photos that will show the profile photos of the members in a group chat. The company is also planning to add a Message Yourself capability that will let you send messages to yourself.

WhatsApp updates come frequently and at times it can be a little tricky to keep a tab on it. To help you stay in sync and keep updated with everything that’s happening on WhatsApp, we’ve brought this list of features to help you.

Forward media with captions: WhatsApp has finally started rolling out the forward media with the caption feature. The feature has even started rolling out to some WhatsApp users. The feature basically allows you to forward any kind of media like videos, photos, or docs with a caption.

Blur image tool: WhatsApp is working on improving the security of sensitive data. The upcoming blur tool will help blur out any sensitive information from the message shared on the chat app.

Group Profile photo: WhatsApp is said to be working on group profile photos that will let users see profile photos of members in a group chat instead of showing just their names. It will help identify members in a chat faster.

Message yourself: WhatsApp is also said to launch a Message yourself feature that will let you send messages to yourself. While this feature already exists, the update will simplify the process. Previously one had to either create a group or save one’s number with some name to send messages to yourself.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp users can set up virtual avatars as profile photo now: How to use, other details