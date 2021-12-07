WhatsApp update: Users can now make chats disappear by default after 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days, says Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp update: WhatsApp will soon be adding a new update in its disappearing messages feature. The new functionality will allow users to set chats in a way that they automatically get deleted after a set period of time. Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta announced the news on Facebook that the new disappearing messages option will be rolled out for users today.

“We’re rolling out a new disappearing messages option on WhatsApp today so you’ll be able to make all new chats disappear by default after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. Not all messages need to stick around forever.” As per the announcement made by Meta CEO, WhatsApp users will now be able to turn on disappearing messages automatically for all their new one-on-one chats. With this, all future messages on chats will automatically be deleted from the service.

Soon, there will be an option for users to delete chats after 24 hours or 90 days. WhatsApp is working on this feature, and this is still in the development stage.

Your existing chats are safe!

For those who are worried about their existing chats should know that this feature won’t affect your existing messages on your device. WhatsApp has noted that turning on disappearing messages feature will not affect existing chats. When you start a new one-on-one chat, there will be a notice on your screen saying, “you use a default timer for disappearing messages in new chats.”

Users will also have the option of turning this default setting for individual chats. It is also stated that the new default setting will not affect group chats. But, the instant messaging giant confirmed that it has added a new option when creating groups on WhatsApp to let users enable the disappearing messages feature. The new features are available for everyone across all platforms now. Users can visit WhatsApp’s FAQ page in case of a query regarding its usage.