WhatsApp set to launch at least three new features – What are they and how they will benefit users? Find here

WhatsApp is getting these features soon

WhatsApp recently began testing two new features – Mute and Mark as Read – for the users who have enrolled under the beta testing programme. Both these features are available as the quick actions in the notifications for WhatsApp messages. Now, the Facebook-owned company is making a broader rollout of the Mute feature to its beta users. Besides, the much-awaited WhatsApp Stickers are reportedly getting a preview ahead of the imminent rollout to the beta users.

While the Mute button does exactly what it means – it mutes the conversations that have exceeded the limit of 51 continuous (and unattended) messages, the ‘Mark as Read’ button will mark all the unread messages as read. The Mute button is generally available inside a chat where you can mute any notifications from the contact for a period of time that you can choose from the list. However, WhatsApp is making sure you don’t have to go to the chat to do that, especially if a contact is inundating you with messages.

The WhatsApp Mute button is placed right next to the Reply button in the notification for WhatsApp messages. You can tap on it and you won’t see any further messages from the same contact for some time. According to WABetaInfo, this feature is rolling out as a part of WhatsApp Beta for Android v2.18.216, however, we could spot the feature in the latest v2.18.218 available under the beta programme. The stable version, however, is v2.18.203 and it has not received this feature yet. This feature, as we said, only appears if there are at least 51 messages sent without any interruption, which means you haven’t replied to any of the messages before this limit.

Coming to the WhatsApp Stickers, the chat application company has been testing the stickers for a long time. However, it now seems to be gearing up to formally introduce the feature as WhatsApp has been spotted to have created a preview for the sticker packs. WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.18.218 features the preview, however, we could not find it yet. This indicates that the WhatsApp beta users should soon start seeing stickers, while a wider rollout for the stable version is expected sometime later. The WhatsApp sticker store, when live, will show a green dot on the ‘+’ button, highlighting that there’s a new update available for a sticker pack. In the individual sticker packs, an ‘Update’ button will be visible should there be any new stickers within the pack.

WABetaInfo has posted some screenshots of the upcoming WhatsApp Stickers pack and it looks like there will be at least two sticker packs that will come preloaded with the app update. The first one is called Bibimbap Friends while the second pack is named as Unchi & Rollie. The characters look like very similar to the sticker packs you would see on other messaging apps such as WeChat and Line. It is currently unclear when WhatsApp Stickers would roll out to beta users, if not to the users of the stable build.