WhatsApp update: New feature added to group chats, will give more powers to admins

WhatsApp update: Facebook-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp has added a new feature to its group chats. The feature creates a distinction between the group admins and group members when it comes to participation in the conversation. Through the new feature, WhatsApp has given group admins the right to decide which members can send a message in the group. This means that admins will also be able to decide which members in a WhatsApp group can just observe the conversation.

Effectively, a group admin can now bar members from commenting on the group. This means that the member would still be able to read all the messages sent in the group, watch multimedia and may forward it, but won’t be able to send text or media in himself. If there are multiple group admins they all will enjoy the same privilege.

The Facebook-owned messaging app is used by an estimated 1.5 billion people and considered as the most popular messaging service in the world.

To use the new feature, the admins should head to “group info”, then press “group settings”. Here, users will see a tab dubbed as “send messages”. The admins will have the option of selecting whether “all participants” can participate in the conversation or “only admins”.

The messaging giant had also introduced a number of new features in the last few months for its users. The company has released a ‘Mark as Read’ feature which allows users to mark a message from the notification panel itself. Also, the company had introduced another feature that allows the users to mute a chat from the notification centre.