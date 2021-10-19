WhatsApp update makes it easier for users to join ongoing group calls directly from chats

whatsapp, whatsapp new feature update, whatsapp group chat integration, joining ongoing group chats, iCloud for Google Drive or Android and iOS users.

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature in which users can join ongoing group video calls, directly through group chats. By integrating its joinable call feature, WhatsApp now lets users join a video call after it has started without making the call maker cut the phone and join the left-out member. The tab will be present on the group chat tab.

The feature was first introduced by WhatsApp in July and now it has been integrated with WhatsApp groups. Moreover, group call notifications will now display the name of the group instead of the names of the participants.

A member no longer needs to call a member to join a chat, the member can join an ongoing call directly from the tab. The ongoing video and voice calls will be seen in the chats so that one can easily spot and join as soon as they open the app.

Need to pop in and out of a group call? Easily join ongoing calls right from your group chats! pic.twitter.com/OtOHKXh5Ev — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 18, 2021

The feature was introduced to connect spontaneously with the groups, join ongoing calls within the group anytime, directly, and effortlessly from chat view with one click. The Facebook-owned company said that the features were introduced to make connections more spontaneous. One can join ongoing groups anytime or directly from a chat view with one tap.

There will be separate within the group chat with a Join button, they can tap it to get into the call. Only a group member can join a call. The calls will come with a distinct ringtone to make it feel as “light as sending and receiving a message”.

Several new WhatsApp features have been introduced in the past few weeks that attract new users and ensure privacy for the existing ones on the platform. There will be end-to-end encryption for backups stored in iCloud and Google Drive for Android and iOS users.