WhatsApp update: Latest sticker feature to integrate third-party keyboards, more choices for users

The ‘Sticker Integration’ feature will now allow users a wide range of choices as earlier versions of the app limited its users in their sticker selection due to the limitations of the in-app keyboard.

WhatsApp update: Knowing it very well that stickers have gained considerable popularity and make sense for many to have fun and express themselves, WhatsApp has come up with another move in order to provide more stickers to its millions of users across the globe. According to WABetaInfo, this time WhatsApp is moving about the integration with third-party keyboards for more choice of stickers for the app users.

The ‘Sticker Integration’ feature will now allow users a wide range of choices as earlier versions of the app limited its users in their sticker selection due to the limitations of the in-app keyboard.

The first app that uses this feature is GBoard. According to WABetaInfo, the latest feature is currently being tested by GBoard, the virtual keyboard app developed by internet giant Google. WhatsApp has enabled the feature to allow Google to test it, but it’s not currently available in GBoard beta and it will be enabled in the next weeks. GBoard offers a Stickers Panel to send stickers to your WhatsApp contacts.

READ ALSO: WhatsApp emerges as most popular app by Facebook: App Annie

Moreover, WhatsApp Stickers has a dedicated slot on the app’s keyboard. With this new update, third-party keyboards starting will get WhatsApp Stickers integration and more third-party keyboards are expected to come on board with the latest update.

In October, WhatsApp in its blog had said that it had added support for third-party sticker packs to allow designers and developers around the world to create stickers for it. For that, the messenger giant included a set of APIs and interfaces that allow one to build sticker apps that add stickers to WhatsApp on Android or iOS.

According to a latest report by app analytics platform App Annie’s, Facebook-owned app overtook Facebook’s marquee app in terms of popularity, reporting a growth of 30 per cent in September last year. On the other hand, Marquee saw a 20 per cent growth in its monthly active user base amid the turmoil over data privacy, elections, and fake news.