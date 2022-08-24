WhatsApp update: Hide online status for desktop, reaction preview for iOS users and more coming your way

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to improve its desktop using experience for users. According to WaBetaInfo, the website that tracks all the WhatsApp-related developments, the development team of WhatsApp has finished developing the feature of who can see when you are online for WhatsApp beta users on desktop.

To recall, Mark Zuckerberg few weeks ago had announced company’s plan to release three new privacy features- silent exit from group, screenshot blocking and the ability to manage who can see when you’re online on WhatsApp. As the name suggests, the ability to manage who can see when you’re online feature will let you choose who can see when you are online on the app. While this feature was already under development for WhatsApp beta users on Android and iOS, the latest WaBetaInfo report suggests that the WhatsApp beta users on desktop could also receive the feature soon.

According to the screenshot shared by the website, the feature may be called as “Last seen and online” with options to control your last seen and when you are online under it. Users will be given two options for who can view their online status- Everyone and Same as last seen. However, if you don’t share your last seen and online with everyone, you won’t be able to see other people’s last see and online.

WhatsApp beta iOS to get reaction preview feature within chat list

The reaction preview feature, that has already been rolled out to some Android beta users, is now coming to iOS beta users. The new update was submitted through the TestFlight beta Program, bumping the app version to 22.18.0.71. This feature allows users to see a text preview of the last reaction sent or received in a chat if the last interaction is a reaction.

WhatsApp Communities feature expected this year

Another major update that we can expect from WhatsApp this year is to create communities. According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new communities tab that will help users bring all the related groups together, and these communities will show up under this new tab. While the release date of this feature is unknown, the beta testing is already in progress as per the reports.