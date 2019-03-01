WhatsApp update: Group chats set to become more secure, here’s why

WhatsApp group chats are going to change

WhatsApp is finally receiving the much-awaited feature that allows users to choose if they want to be a part of a group or deny the invite. WhatsApp has been plagued with unwarranted group chats that have become one annoyance for the users who are added to them without their consent. The Facebook-owned app is now looking to putting an end to this malpractice by testing the new feature on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.55.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android has been spotted with the group invitation feature that will ask the invited user for his/her permission before being a member. The feature is not available to the Android beta users as of now because it is disabled, says WABetaInfo. The iOS TimeFlight users already have access to this feature but it seems it may take some time before Android beta users get the feature.

The feature, as per the screenshots obtained by WABetaInfo, will be available under the Privacy settings. The users will need to go to Settings, followed by a tap on Privacy. Then, the users will see a ‘Groups’ setting, clicking on which will open options such as ‘Everyone’, ‘My contacts’, and ‘Nobody’. When the users select ‘Everyone’, anyone can add them to groups; ‘My contacts’ makes sure only the people in the contact list can add the users; ‘Nobody’ will disallow anyone to add the users in any group and will prompt them for their permission.

WhatsApp has been working on giving the users more controls over what they can choose. Group chats on WhatsApp have been infamous for privacy violation as the admins can add anyone randomly to the groups. It’s the user who is added has to leave the group after he/she is added without permission.