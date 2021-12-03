WhatsApp update: Different skin tones for couple emojis to undo status update shortcut, top features in the works

WhatsApp is rolling out skin tone combinations on WhatsApp beta for Android (Photo: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp update: Popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp brings new and exciting features every now and then on its platform to bring users the best experience possible. WhatsApp is one app that people use on a regular basis to connect with their family, friends, and close ones. The app has made it possible for people to keep in close touch with those living outside the country.

As per the latest development, Meta-owned WhatsApp is all set to bring a new feature that will allow users to select different skin tone combinations for couple emojis.

“WhatsApp is rolling out skin tone combinations on WhatsApp beta for Android! WhatsApp is now enabling a new feature to select different skin tone combinations while picking couple emojis,” tweeted WABetaInfo on Thursday.

“While we’re waiting for a new bug fix update for WhatsApp beta for Android through the Google Play Store, that should address the crash on Android 12 (but it’s already available as web release), WhatsApp is now releasing a new feature about emojis,” it further added.

WhatsApp users love exchanging emojis while chatting on the platform. Emojis help to convey the messages in a better way and are thus used by the majority of users on a daily basis. “Finally, WhatsApp is now releasing the possibility to create different skin tone combinations for couple emojis”, wrote WABetaInfo in its blog post.

It also said that the feature has been previously spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.22.8 changelog, but the feature was under development at that time. Now, WhatsApp is rolling out this option to select beta testers:

So, from now on WhatsApp users will be able to select different skin combinations while choosing a couple emojis. The feature, for now, will be available to select beta testers. The activation of more features is lined up and is expected to be out soon.

Explore the Sticker Store

In another important development on WhatsApp, WABetaInfo also informed that the platform is rolling out a new update for the desktop client through the official beta channel, bringing the version up to 2.2147.9.” After implementing a new way to create stickers from images on WhatsApp Desktop beta, WhatsApp is now releasing a new feature to explore the Sticker Store directly from the web/desktop client”.

WABetaInfo wrote in its blog post that users will now be able to open a new Sticker Store by tapping on the plus icon in the sticker tray. The Sticker Store will store the same sticker packs you see on your device. It will however work differently. In this, you will not be able to download the entire stick pack but will be able to pick a specific sticker from a sticker pack to send to people while chatting.

Moreover, “WhatsApp has also added a new small addition: you can now tap a sticker in the chat to see the sticker pack it belongs to”, WhatsApp update tracker added. The feature is currently available for beta testers; the ones who are using the latest update of WhatsApp Desktop beta. More activities are planned very soon for all the users.

A new shortcut to undo Status update

Sharing status on WhatsApp has become very common these days. Users now have the facility to share status/stories on almost every major social media platform. The story or status update remains in the timeline for 24 hours and disappears automatically.

In one of the major developments, WhatsApp has announced that it will soon be rolling out a new feature that will allow users to undo the status update when they upload it. Meaning, once the users select the Undo option, the status update will automatically be deleted for everyone. The ‘Undo’ option will be momentarily available on the screen once the user shares a status update on WhatsApp.

The feature will be useful for those who update status inadvertently and then want to delete it as soon as possible.

At present, whenever a user has to delete the status update, they generally have to choose the status update that needs to be deleted followed by clicking on the three dots to delete the status update. This process is time-consuming and there is a high possibility of that status getting a view or two. To avoid that kind of situation, this feature may prove useful. The feature is currently available for some iOS beta testers and will soon be available to non-beta WhatsApp users.

