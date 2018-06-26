WhatsApp Update: Another important feature launched

WhatsApp (Reuters).

WhatsApp has come out with yet another and a very important feature for its users. The Facebook-owned messaging app will now let its users allow to hide shared media in your Gallery. The feature was earlier rolled out for WhatsApp Beta Android users and now will be available to everyone. The feature will now let users show or hide the WhatsApp media content in the gallery that they have received from a particular contact or group. Earlier this month, WhatsApp received a new beta version with a feature to enable labels on forwarded messages. The Facebook-owned instant messaging app also recently started brought group video and voice calling support to all Android beta users.

The Media Visibility feature unlike before is now available within Contact Info and Group Info. It means that if a user wants to hide a downloaded media from a particular contact in his/her phone’s gallery, the individual need to go to ‘Contact Info’ of the desired contact and then tap ‘No’ after tapping the ‘Media visibility’ option.

???? WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.194: what’s new? Important improvements for the Media Visibility feature — AVAILABLE!https://t.co/wi9fgnqfxR — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 22, 2018

However, if the user wants to hide the downloaded media from a group in his/her gallery, the individual need to go to ‘Group Info’ of that group and then select ‘No’ after tapping the ‘Media visibility’ option. Interestingly, the visibility of downloaded media content is by default enabled in both contact and group cases.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has been focusing on providing with call-centric features since a year in order to enhance its user’s experience and make the platform more engaging. The messaging platform has finally rolled out group video and audio calling feature.

With this feature, users can chat with multiple members of groups simultaneously. Facebook introduced this feature during the annual F8 developer conference held this year. The new group video and audio calling feature are currently available for WhatsApp beta only with the stable roll out for all expected in coming days.