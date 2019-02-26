WhatsApp turns 10! A timeline of its journey to world’s most popular chat app

(Reuters)

Be it sharing pictures about last night’s party or a childhood friend who is living across seven oceans, WhatsApp solves all the problems. Millions use the instant messaging app for a quick chat or having a heart-to-heart talk about love and heartbreaks with their best of friends. Rarely has it ever been that WhatsApp slowed down, in fact, it has only grown with time with an ever-growing base of users using this platform to connect with their loved ones.

Not many noticed but WhatsApp has just turned 10 years old. The app which was acquired by Facebook in February 2014, celebrated its 10th anniversary via a blog post on Monday.

WhatsApp Timeline: A look back at its journey through the decade

2009: Launched in 2009, WhatsApp was made available for both iPhone and Android users. Although it initially started as a messaging app, it soon evolved into a photo and video sharing app by the end of the same year.

2010: WhatsApp introduced Location sharing feature in 2010 on its app which allowed its users share their immediate location with their friends and family.

2013: This year was big for the messaging app as it kick started WhatsApp groups for pretty much everything. Today, the feature is used for everything, be it a group project in school or planning a postponed Goa trip.

2014: The month of April saw WhatsApp achieving its first milestone by hitting 500 million users mark. The same year WhatsApp joined Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook. The same year, WhatsApp also introduced the ‘Read receipts’ or Blue ticks feature which generated quite the buzz throughout the year and still does, if the viral WhatsApp memes are to be considered.

2015: In January of the year 2015, taking a leap mobile phones, the instant messaging app rolled out WhatsApp Web for desktop users.

2016: The app said that it achieved another milestone that year by hitting in 1 billion users every month and also rolled out the much-needed end-to-end encryption to allow users a safer experience. In May 2016, WhatsApp also launched its desktop app adding more comfort to the users who prefer desktop. The video calling feature too made its debut at the end of the year.

2017: The year proved crucial to WhatsApp as it launched WhatsApp status; the feature quickly became popular with the users.

2018: WhatsApp built a strong 1.5 billion user base in January 2018 and also rolled out WhatsApp stickers, WhatsApp Business app and WhatsApp Group calling.

2019: The year 2019 marks WhatsApp’s 10 years. A Happy 10th birthday, indeed!