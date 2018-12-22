No need to disable ‘Read receipt’: Here is how to read WhatsApp messages without blue tick notifications

In the ‘Read receipt’ feature, the double ticks turn blue once the recipient has read it. (Reuters)

WhatsApp Web: If you want to read messages but don’t want to reveal to the sender that you have seen it, some tricks have been cracked that may help you to do the same. Here is a trick that you may find worth if you are a WhatsApp Web user. This trick allows you to read messages as they come even without getting a blue tick to the sender and that too when your ‘Read receipts’ option is on!

As WhatsApp users, one knows that whenever a text is sent, a single tick mark will appear by it to indicate your message was sent. Two ticks mean your message was delivered, and two blue ticks would mean your message has been read.

In the ‘Read receipt’ feature, the double ticks turn blue once the recipient has read it. WhatsApp provides the optional feature of turning off the blue tick option. However, this does not let the sender know whether the receiver has already read his or her message or not.

Now here is the trick when you can read messages without letting anyone know and that too with the blue tick optional feature still on! Yes, it’s true, you can read messages without letting your sender know. Here’s are the simple steps to start with the trick:

-First and foremost open your WhatsApp on any computer through WhatsApp Web window.

-Open a window or Notepad file, and change its size so that you can see the full WhatsApp Web chat in the background. A picture is attached for reference.

-Click on the Notepad file and keep your mouse cursor there. This is to ensure that you are engaged in notepad, as the computer thinks you are working in a different window.

After following the above steps you will notice that whenever messages will load in the background chat window, which you can see and read, without being marked as read with the blue ticks. At this point, they will be double grey ticks, meaning the messages are

received by you, but not read.

When you are okay with marking them as read, click the WhatsApp Web chat window and those ticks will instantly turn blue.

However, you can only read the content of one chat at a time, which means for every chat you have to follow the steps.

Not only this, there is another method that you can use on your mobile to read messages without disabling blue tick option. When you receive a message, scroll down the notification panel and switch on the airplane/flight mode. After this, you can open the WhatsApp chat and read the message. After reading the messages, user needs to close the app and remove it from the multi-window so that it is closed in the background also. Later, you can sync when online. After closing the app completely, users can switch off the airplane mode again.