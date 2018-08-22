WhatsApp trick! Liked someone’s WA status message picture, video? Now, you can download it – Here is how

WhatsApp status download apps are available

Ever since WhatsApp launched the status feature, people in India took from little to no time to popularise it with a deluge of videos, ‘good morning’ messages, and other festival-centric photos that they were earlier sending in bulk to their WhatsApp contacts. Uploading a video as status requires less task and at the same time makes sure most people in the contact list see it. The more people see, the more popular the video becomes, at least practically among those WhatsApp users who recently broke the cocoon to enter the world of online instant messaging, thanks to the proliferation by Reliance Jio.

Now, what if a contact who just watched the video wants to download it?

The images and videos uploaded as WhatsApp ephemeral status aren’t downloadable, so the only workaround many people seek to perform is – taking the screenshots of the status. Screenshotting an image is okay, but how do you preserve a 3-minute long video as a screengrab? WhatsApp status is ephemeral, which means the images and videos vanish after 24 hours. The Facebook-owned company at the F8 developer conference announced that over 450 million people now use WhatsApp status, which strongly points out to the popularity of the feature.

Cutting to the chase, there are two methods to save the WhatsApp images and videos. The first one does not involve downloading any third-party apps or bypassing any restriction on your phone. It’s pretty simple and doesn’t require much effort. The second one, however, needs you to download third-party apps and while they can get done what you want, it is strongly recommended to check the privacy policy so that your data stays safe.

When you watch someone’s status on WhatsApp, the app downloads it temporarily in a folder named ‘.status’. This folder is hidden in the WhatsApp parent folder because of the copyright issues with the media content. You are now required to unhide this folder by using the menu options within the file manager. If your phone’s native file manager does not offer unhiding, download some other file explorer from Google Play store and navigate to the location and make the folder visible. The same applies to WhatsApp for iOS. Now, you can save the images in the gallery and view them. It should be remembered that only images are saved using this method.

The second method involves downloading a third-party app called ‘Story Saver for WhatsApp’. You can go to Google Play store and install this app or sideload its APK file. There are several other apps available that help you download WhatsApp status. After installing it, you can open the app and see that the app has automatically connected to your WhatsApp account. Now, tap on ‘Recent Stories’ and tap on the story you want to download and tap on the ‘Download’ button located in the top right corner of the app screen. All the images and videos posted in a particular WhatsApp status will be saved in your gallery.