WhatsApp Trick: How to get rid of blurry photos

WhatsApp users can get back those photos again only by asking the photo senders to send them again.

WhatsApp Blurry Photos Trick: One of the problems that many WhatsApp users face while using the social media application is that the photos appear blurry and are not found either in the phone or SD Card, mostly when they are deleted. Users fail to find those photos again. WhatsApp users can get back those photos again only by asking the photo senders to send them again. However, there is a way that users can use for downloading the photos, which will automatically be saved in the device and won’t be deleted permanently

Those having an android phone, may first open their WhatsApp and go to Settings and then to Chats option, After this, android users may now turn on the “Show newly downloaded media in your phone’s gallery” option.

Similarly, if a user is using an iPhone, then he/she may first open the WhatsApp account, then tap on the settings button. After this, the iPhone user may open the chats option. Once this is done, users may now turn on the Save to Camera Roll option.

After the users of android and iPhone use the above-suggested options, the photos in their phones will not be deleted permanently and users can find them when they wish to see.

WhatsApp now has more than 2 billion users across the globe. The figure suggests that a quarter of users around the world are currently using the social media messaging platform with end-to-end encryption. Last year, the Facebook-owned company announced it crossed 400 million users in India.

“Private conversations that once were only possible face-to-face can now take place across great distances through instant chats and video calling. There are so many significant and special moments that take place over WhatsApp and we are humbled and honoured to reach this milestone,” a Whatsapp blog post says.