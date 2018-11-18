WhatsApp trick: How to check who you are talking to the most

The app allows users to send simple text, make video calls, share files and create shortcuts for important contacts on their smart phone’s home screen. (Express photo)

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has not just grown in terms of user base but also in terms of users experience by consistently adding new features to its platform. WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps with more than 1 billion users globally and around 200 million users in India. The app allows users to send simple text, make video calls, share files and create shortcuts for important contacts on their smart phone’s home screen.

WhatsApp groups have also been used even by government authorities for their smooth communication and real-time response. On the flip side, most of the users have become addictive to app, often spending a major part of their day using it.

Also read: WhatsApp causing fall in telcos’ revenues?

This must generate curiosity to know who they are texting the most or which group keeps them the busiest. Well, there is actually a way to check this which most WhatsApp users are not aware of. Here is a WhatsApp trick that will help the users to find out which individual chat or WhatsApp group they are most involved with –

– Open WhatsApp application on your phone or on the desktop through WhatsApp web.

– Tap on the ‘three dots’ visible on the main WhatsApp screen on the upper right corner of the app.

– Tap on the ‘Settings’ option.

– In settings, click on ‘Data and Storage usage’.

– Here tap on ‘Storage usage’.

– This will show a list of WhatsApp contacts/groups based on the data exchanged by the user.

This will help the users to know the list of groups and contacts they are engaged with the most. The ranking is according to the data that consumed their chats. This would also allow users to keep a check on their data consumption.

Also read: WhatsApp users alert! 5 features introduced

Not only this, the US-based giant keeps on adding new features from time to time. To protect the privacy of its users, WhatsApp has a robust mechanism. According to the company, WhatsApp doesn’t store messages on its servers once delivered and they are end-to-end encrypted, which means that WhatsApp and third parties can’t read them anyway.

In a separate development, WhatsApp had recently added a new feature to its platform which allows users to add contacts by scanning the QR code. This simple yet much need feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, a fan site that keeps an eye out for the latest WhatsApp features currently in testing.

Earlier, the users had to scan the QR code while logging into WhatsApp web.