WhatsApp trick: How to add members to ‘Group Chats’ by creating invite link

Know how to make WhatsApp Group invite link

The Facebook-owned messaging platform, ‘WhatsApp’ is one of the most popular social media applications across the globe. The app is consistently adding new features to enhance the user experience. Last week, it had introduced a new feature that will give more power to group administrators. With this new feature, the admins get an advantage over other group members when it comes to participation in the conversation. The new WhatsApp feature allows them to decide who can send messages to the group.

Group chats were introduced so that information can be transmitted to a maximum number of people in a single message. Going by the tradition, admins add new members to group chats individually. But, here is a trick using which new members can be added to the group by sharing WhatsApp group invite link.

This new link has to be created by the group admin but can be shared and spread by other members too, allowing a new individual to join the group.

Here is how to create and share the WhatsApp group invite link:-

(1) Click on the ‘WhatsApp messenger’ icon on your smartphone.

(2) Open the concerned group.

(3) Go to the three-dotted menu located at the top-right of the screen.

(4) Click on ‘Group info’.

(5) After opening ‘Group info’, go to ‘Invite via link’.

(6) Click on ‘Invite via link’.

(7) After clicking on ‘Invite via link’, one can see the options such as- link via WhatsApp, Copy link, Share link and Revoke link.

(8) Share this link with people you want to join the group.

(9) The users will automatically be added to the group once they click on this link.

The maximum limit for adding members in a ‘WhatsApp Group conversation’ is 256. To add more participants in the group, the admin should reduce the number of people in the group.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the cross-platform messaging app is now available on JioPhone. For smooth access of the app, WhatsApp has built a new version of its messaging app for JioPhone to run on KaiOS operating system. WhatsApp is available for download in the JioPhone app store from September 10. The app will be rolled out to all JioPhone users by September 20.