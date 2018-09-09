WhatsApp trick: Here is how to send a message without saving someone’s number

Facebook had acquired WhatsApp for billion in 2014, its largest acquisition to date. (Source: Reuters)

WhatsApp trick: There is no doubt that WhatsApp has become an important part of our day-to-day lives. Earlier this year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced that WhatsApp has 1.5 billion monthly active users (MAUs) who are exchanging nearly 60 billion messages on a single day. In India alone, the Facebook-owned messaging platform has over 200 million active users. The company is constantly adding new features to the platform to improve the experience of these users.

The users too, are finding out new tricks to better their experience. One annoying problem most users face is having to save a contact in their phone book before being able to send them a message. However, only a few of them know that there is a trick that can save them all the trouble.

Here is how to send Whatsapp messages without adding the contact to address book –

1. Open your phone’s web browser and paste this link – ‘https://api.WhatsApp.com/send?phone=number’ in the Address bar.

2. In place of ‘number’, add the phone number of the person to whom you want to send a message. This number has to be added with the country code.

3. Omit any zeroes, brackets or dashes when adding the phone number in international format.

4. Also, the number provided should be an active user on WhatsApp.

5. Click on the message button and you will be taken to WhatsApp app with a chat being open for the said contact.

Facebook had acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014, its largest acquisition to date. To help businesses communicate better with their customers in India, WhatsApp had officially rolled out WhatsApp Business – a free-to-download Android app for small businesses – earlier this year.

The company has also released a ‘Mark as Read’ feature recently which allows users to mark a message from the notification panel itself. Also, the company had introduced another feature that allows the users to mute a chat from the notification centre.