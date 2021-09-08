WhatsApp to stop working on these phones from November 1; check full list here

WhatsApp to stop supporting older version Androids and iPhones

WhatsApp users with old Android or iPhones need to buck up as the Facebook-backed messaging app is set to terminate its service on these devices. WhatsApp has announced that it will stop supporting older versions of Android and iOS. Users with phones supporting Android OS 4.1 and above and iOS 10 and above can now only use WhatsApp.

Android 4.1 Jelly Bean was launched in 2011. If you are using a phone that is older than 2011, then it’s high time you need to upgrade to continue using WhatsApp. The cut off date is November 1. You can also check which version of Android you are using from your phone’s Settings Menu. The same is true about the iPhone.

As for Jio feature phone users, WhatsApp has said that “select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1 and newer, including the JioPhone and JioPhone 2” will continue to support the chat app. As per a report, the following smartphone users will not be able to use WhatsApp from November 1.

Apple

iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, Apple iPhone SE,

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy SII, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Ace 2

LG

LG Lucid 2, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3Q, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex, Grand X Quad V987, ZTE V956, Grand Memo

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend Mate, Ascend P1 S, Ascend D2, Ascend D1 Quad XL.