WhatsApp to stop working on these iPhones soon; check full list here

Soon WhatsApp will stop providing support to the older iOS versions i.e., iOS 10, iOS 11, iPhone 5, and iPhone 5C over the coming month. Just like other apps change their safety features and update to implement new changes or enhance the security and safety of the users, WhatsApp has announced the withdrawal of support from the older versions of iOS operating inside erstwhile iPhones for safety concerns.

Several WhatsApp in-app features will no longer be available for iPhone users who still use dated iOS versions. The features which will cease to work can be emojis or payment, but there is no official update about the same. WhatsApp also does it to the Android ecosystem as well to keep them updated.

WhatsApp will completely stop working for the above-mentioned iOS users from October 24, 2022, WhatsApp tracker, WABetaInfo reports. So, users have five months to upgrade their iOS. The least supporting base will be iOS 12 and above to fully enjoy the features of WhatsApp.

Device-wise, iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C are not compatible with iOS 12 and hence these users would not be able to use WhatsApp eventually. With this move, the Meta-backed app wants to upgrade the security of the chat and other in-app features.