Alert! WhatsApp to stop working on several top smartphone models in 2020 – check list

Facebook-owned messaging app- ‘Whatsapp’ is going to stop its operations on several smartphones soon. According to reports, the company has issued a notification stating that there are a number of Android and iOS-based smartphones which will not be able to run the most popular messaging app from February 01, 2020. The company further cited older versions of Operating System as the reason.

As per the information available on the company’s FAQ section, the devices still running on Android versions 2.3.7 and iOS 8 will not support the chat app after February next year.

“For the following operating systems, you can no longer create new accounts, nor reverify existing accounts. However, you’ll be able to continue using WhatsApp on: Android versions 2.3.7 and older until February 1, 2020, and iOS 8 and older until February 1, 2020,” reads the statement.

The messaging app further clarified that that one can run the software on devices running Android OS 4.0.3+, iPhone (running iOS 9+), and KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

“We provide support for and recommend using the following devices: Android running OS 4.0.3+, iPhone running iOS 9+, Select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2,” the statement reads.

The company further claimed that chat app will not operate on Windows phone after December 31, 2019. In the FAQ section, it said “You’ll no longer be able to use all Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019.”