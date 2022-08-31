WhatsApp to soon let you send messages to yourself from desktop

WhatsApp’s multi-device feature is said to get a new and major update. The Meta-owned company is working a feature for linked devices that will let users send messages to themselves from a linked device.

According to a screenshot shared by WaBetaInfo, the user number will show up when searching for contacts within the WhatsApp desktop beta app. Once the update is released in the stable version, users will be able to see their number when trying to log into WhatsApp from a different mobile device. The feature could come to both Android and iOS phone users too.

WhatsApp is also said to be working on a new section “Report Bugs” that would show up under its settings. WhatsApp currently has “contact us” option that lets user report of any issue in the app. The new section will let them send bug report to the company. It will let users submit a bug by adding a description and optional screenshots.

The other major updates coming to WhatsApp include the Communities tab which is now live in the beta build of the app. Users who are part of WhatsApp beta program can see the feature in their app interface provided they have the updated beta v2.22.193 version of the app. The Communities tab will let users create a Community with up to 10 groups in it and support for up to 512 participants. It will offer a better control to group admin by letting them bring smaller and related groups under one large main group.

WhatsApp is also working on an update that will let users restore the messages that are deleted by mistake. “WhatsApp is finally rolling out this feature to some lucky beta users that can finally recover their messages deleted by mistake,” states a separate WaBetaInfo report.