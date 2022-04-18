WhatsApp to soon let you hide ‘last seen’ status from specific contacts, suggests new leak

WhatsApp started rolling its Emoji reaction to messages for all standard versions today onwards. The Meta-backed instant messaging platform is looking forward to implementing another overdue feature. With the latest update of the iOS app, WhatsApp has added an option that allows users to limit specific individuals from seeing their ‘Last Seen’ status.

This feature indicates when someone has last checked WhatsApp, which means one can know if a recipient has intentionally chosen not to read the message or read with read receipts turned off and not replied. Switching off the last seen status is seen as a privacy feature where you choose to allow your contacts to know when you last used the app.

For a while now, WhatsApp has allowed you to limit who sees your status to only your contacts. You can also disable the feature altogether, but in such case, you won’t be able to see the last seen of your contacts as well and even not the read status with blue ticks. With the new feature update, the users will have the ability to prevent specific individuals from seeing that information.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp iOS beta version 22.9.0.70 adds a new “My Contacts Except…” option under the Last Seen section of the app’s privacy settings. To use the feature, go to settings > privacy > Last seen and then My Contact except and add the names you. want to hide your last seen from.

The tracker website also reported that WhatsApp is also implementing more granular privacy controls for both profile photos and about sections. Meanwhile, with the “last seen except…’ feature in beta testing on both Android and iOS, it won’t be long until it’s officially available for all in WhatsApp.