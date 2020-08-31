WhatsApp to soon let you have different wallpaper backgrounds for different chats

While the app is being developed by the company, it is not known when it would be finally made available for the users as no timeline has been provided by the company.

Online messaging application Whatsapp is mulling to bring a new feature for its users which will allow them to have different wallpaper backgrounds for different chats on the app. The new feature is being developed by the Whatsapp team for Android users. The development of the new feature was reported in the WhatsApp v2.20.199.5 beta for android devices. The new feature is currently under development and hence not been made available even for the users who are using the beta version of the messaging app. Once the application has been fully developed, the feature will be thrown open for all the beta android users first and then subsequently for all the users of WhatsApp — hopefully.

According to the media reports, the new feature will be made available via a separate application called WhatsApp Wallpaper which will power different wallpapers and themes for the messaging app. Users who would want to access different themes and wallpapers will have to download this separate application in addition to the main application. The app named Whatsapp Wallpaper has already been made available on the Play Store and the new features will be updated by the company on the same app. While the app is being developed by the company, it is not known when it would be finally made available for the users as no timeline has been provided by the company.

In addition to the new features focusing exclusively on design and the feel of the application, the company is also bringing a lot of changes in the storage interface. In a new storage feature, the company will help users identify the files which are consuming a big chunk of their mobile storage. In addition, the app will also demarcate files under different heads like downloaded, forwarded which would help the users sort out their phone storage conveniently without losing the important files.