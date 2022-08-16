WhatsApp to soon let users set up 3D avatars as profile picture, says report

Private messaging application, WhatsApp is following its parent platform Facebook to allow users to create their own 3D avatar for their profile. The report was made by WaBetaInfo, an online platform that follows the development of new features in the app.

Besides being able to send and receive emojis, WhatsApp also offers various other features such as stickers and animated GIF animations. According to the report, the company is currently working on a feature that will allow users to create animated avatars. These will reportedly be able to be used as masks while in video calls.

Earlier this month, WaBetaInfo reported that the company was working on a feature that will allow users to create 3D avatars for their profiles. Although the feature is still in development, it is believed that it will eventually allow users to add these to their photos. According to the report, users will be able to customise their avatars using a background colour. They can make the avatar there display pictures too.

The report also shared a photo of the upcoming feature, which it claimed was taken from the beta version of WhatsApp for Android. However, the ability to create and manage 3D avatars will be available on the desktop and iOS versions of the app.

Although the report did not provide a timeline for when the feature would be released, it noted that it could be rolled out in the future.

According to the report, the latest version of WhatsApp for iPhone, 22.16.0.75, has added a new option that will allow group managers to see who has left the group or been removed from it within the past 60 days. This feature is reportedly part of the company’s efforts to improve the way it displays group information.