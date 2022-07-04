WhatsApp to soon let users hide online status from select contacts; delete for everyone time limit extension in the works

Whatsapp is bringing shutters down on stalkers on the platform. The private messaging app is working on adding a feature that will allow users to hide their online status from specific users. This feature is expected to be introduced in a future update. In addition, the company is reportedly planning on allowing users to delete messages in a shorter time frame for beta testers.

The feature that was spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, 2.22.15.8 is also believed to be working on adding a functional context menu for Windows. The app will be available through the Google Play Beta program.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently in the process of developing a feature that will allow users to hide their online status from certain contacts. This feature is said to be in its development and will be available in a future update. The report shows a screenshot of the new feature, which will allow users to set who can see when they are online.

Meanwhile, the Meta-backed company is also currently testing an update that will allow users to delete all their messages for everyone. The new feature, which is known as the Delete for Everyone feature, is being introduced in the beta version of the app for Android. It will allow users to delete messages for up to two days. The longer time frame will allow them to avoid accidentally sending out messages.

Apart from the ability to hide their online status, WABetaInfo coming up with a re-designed context menu that will be added to the beta version of the app. This feature is currently available to users who have updated to the latest version of the app from the Microsoft Store.

The report also included a screenshot showing the new context menu, which gives users an overview of the various features that will be added in the future. The text options will be formatted in bold or italics. There is a paste, undo and select all the text options. The functionality is expected to be updated before the final version of the app is released.