WhatsApp to soon get a web version which will work without your phone

WhatsApp is developing a desktop version of its app which may let users to use the instant messaging platform even if their phone is not connected to the internet.

WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp is working on a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) which would work even when the phone is switched off or not connected to the internet.

At present, WhatsApp is accessed on a computer system through WhatsApp Web app for PC or web.whatsapp.com on a browser but needs to be connected to the phone which has to remain on. Using WhatsApp on computer requires users to have WhatsApp installed on their phone and the device must also have an active internet connection.

With the new feature, users will just have to log-in to WhatsApp Web and they will be able to receive and send messages through PC without needing their phone.

WhatsApp Web has been popular with office goers as they have to stick to their computer screens most of the day as they work. WhatsApp Web allows them access to their WhatsApp chats and contacts on their computer screen without the need to pick up their phone to send or read messages.

Saving images, documents and sheets on computer also becomes easy as one can just download the image on the chat with one click.

The only criticism WhatsApp Web faces is that it is dependent on the phone as its is more of a synchronisation feature than a standalone one. It only works as long as WhatsApp is accessible on your phone and the WhatsApp shuts down on the computer as soon as the phone battery dies or the mobile internet connection goes off.