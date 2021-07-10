WhatsApp to soon allow users to share ‘high quality’ images, videos: Check details

Anyway, iPhone users must not lose their heart over the matter as the company takes special interest in ensuring that its application and features run even on both Android and iPhone devices.

In an attempt towards giving more control to users while sending and receiving media, WhatsApp is planning to allow users to control the amount of compression applied on their photos and videos. At present the instant messaging application compresses the size of photos and videos transferred on the application thereby degrading the picture quality. According to media reports, the company is considering allowing its users to send photos in three formats namely- “Auto,” “Best quality,” or “Data saver.

As the formats suggest, the Data saver format will consume minimum data from your internet pack and send media in an extremely compressed size. On the other hand, the Best quality format will consume substantial data but retain the fine quality and pixels of the concerned media. This way the users will be able to control which media they want to send in a better quality. Users will also this way be able to optimise the use of their internet data which often gets consumed in redundant forward messages and memes.

It is to be noted that at present it is very difficult for common users to alter the default compression set by WhatsApp as doing that changes the file extension of the media. In other words, forced compression sends the concerned media in the form of a document instead of its original form of a video or image.

WhatsApp has remained tight-lipped about the timeline when it intends to launch the latest feature. Moreover, several media reports also mentioned that the Facebook-owned application will first introduce the feature only for Android devices and only later will bring the same feature for iPhone users. Anyway, iPhone users must not lose their heart over the matter as the company takes special interest in ensuring that its application and features run even on both Android and iPhone devices.