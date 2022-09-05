WhatsApp to soon allow businesses manage chats from their linked devices: Report

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature, WhatsApp Premium, which will allow businesses to manage chats from their linked devices in an upcoming subscription service designed specifically for WhatsApp Business users.

According to WaBetaInfo report, a credible website for putting out news related to WhatsApp updates, WhatsApp Premium is on its way where users will be able to make use of additional features such as the ability to create a custom business link and link up to 10 devices to their accounts in future.

The upcoming feature will be helpful for large businesses where they will be able to manage certain chats from a particular device. WhatsApp will soon have the ability to assign particular chats to linked devices.

As per the screenshot shared by WaBetaInfo, a tooltip can be seen in the screenshot so as to inform the user about the new feature when it will be enabled for the business account.

The report further states that one will want to assign a certain chat to a specific linked device- iOS or android, the list of all the linked devices will come up so that one can then select from the desired device.

It further added that the assigned chats will also be highlighted within the selected device, this will enable the user using the desired device to manage those conversations. This feature will be free for all businesses.

To conclude since this will be a business tool, the feature will not be available for standard WhatsApp accounts. At the moment this feature is currently under development and is expected to soon release in the near future, as per the report.

Apart from this feature, WhatsApp recently announced that it is currently working on in-app surveys wherein the app will send a survey which it is up to the users if they want to decline or want to accept and provide relevant feedback. WhatsApp has ensured that the answers submitted in the survey won’t affect the user’s account, features and experience.

