WhatsApp to make it easier to chat with unsaved contacts: Report

Soon you will be able to quickly chat with unsaved contacts on WhatsApp. Currently one needs to use a workaround to message unsaved numbers on WhatsApp as the app doesn’t give the option to text the contact within the app. But soon this will change.

The feature under trial gives multiple options while interacting with an unsaved number in a chat. On tapping a new unsaved number it does not land on the default dialler app but a new pop-up menu opens where the user is given three options to instantly start a WhatsApp chat with the unsaved number, and give it a call, or add it to contacts.

If the unsaved number does not have a WhatsApp account, the pop-up only gives the option to call the number or add it to contacts.

According to WABetainfo, this new feature is rolling out to WhatsApp beta users on Android with the latest update, but it may also be available to some users on a previous beta release as well. Since the feature has started popping in the apps of beta users it is not long before it gets a wider rollout.

Meanwhile, to WhatsApp, a new unsaved contact opens a new browser window and type out http://wa.me/ followed by the country code and phone number As soon as you hit go, the webpage will redirect you to a new WhatsApp chat window with the unsaved contact.