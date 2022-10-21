WhatsApp to let users put up personalised avatars as profile picture like Snapchat: Report

WhatsApp is always working on introducing new features. Every other day, we can find and discuss a new feature in the pipeline. Well, this time the company seems to be working on something interesting.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature where the messaging app will soon come up with an avatar feature for both Android, iOS and desktop users globally. The all-new Avatar feature was recently spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.3. It is soon expected to release for all beta users for iOS, desktop as well.

As per the report, the new feature will be called ‘Avatar profile photo’. This will let users set up a personalised avatar profile picture. This feature will be similar to what happens on Snapchat where users can set up their own customisable Bitmoji.

Users should keep in mind that the feature is currently in the development phase and will take time to reach its users in the future update.

WhatsApp development tracking website, WABetaInfo in its report has shared some screenshots showing how the upcoming feature will look like. Users with this feature will be able to select an avatar, choose a background colour and save it as their profile photo.

Apart from this feature, WhatsApp has already announced several features which are currently in the works. Recently, it was reported that the company is reportedly working on an edit button which will allow users to edit their messages within a specified time period. This feature will be similar to how Twitter’s edit button works. Although the feature is only limited to premium Twitter Blue subscribers.

The report further mentions that once the message will be edited, the message edited option along with the time stamp will show on the messaging app.

Popular messaging app has also rolled out Business Tools Tab to iOS beta users along with a camera shortcut. Those who still haven’t received it, will slowly get it. This feature called the ‘Tools’ tab will replace the camera tab when the feature will be enabled on users’ accounts.

