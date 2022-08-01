WhatsApp to let admins delete any message for everyone in group, says new report

WhatsApp is constantly adding new features to its platform in order to enhance the experience and keep it safe. A recent update says the app is getting a new feature exclusively for group admins. According to a report by a tracker website the company is now getting a feature that will allow group administrators to remove any messages from any of the members.

The new feature, which is reportedly being rolled out to users all around the world, will allow group administrators to moderate their group in a more effective manner, WABetaInfo reports. It will also show all the members of the group that the administrator deleted messages. Although WhatsApp has not officially revealed the feature, the report suggests that it might already be available to beta testers.

To test the new feature, go to any group that you are part of and long-press on any message. If you are still not sure if you have received it, just go to the group that you are a part of and click the “+” button. According to reports, WhatsApp is testing the feature with a few users first.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow group administrators to remove any messages from the members of the group. After clicking the “+” button, a pop-up will appear that says, “As an admin, you can now delete messages from the group for everyone in this chat. It will show similar to the ones that have been deleted on WhatsApp currently.”

WhatsApp recently updated its time limit to allow users to delete messages for up to 2 days and 12 hours. Previously, the company only allowed users to remove older messages within an hour or so. It now allows users to remove messages for up to two days after they have been sent.

Recently, the company has also introduced various new features, such as reactions and bigger groups. According to reports, WhatsApp is currently testing a feature that will allow users to see all of the past participants of a group. Developers are additionally working on a way to keep the deleted messages in an archive folder.

The latest update for WhatsApp will allow users to create their own cartoon character, similar to a Memoji on an iPhone. Also, the company is introducing a new stealth mode that will allow users to hide their online activities and not just their last seen status. This feature will allow users to keep their private lives completely out of the public eye.